Regina todorenko complained of feeling unwell

August 5, 2019
Regina todorenko has published a new photo in his Instagram.

It depicted a celebrity without any makeup and with a sour face. Signature Regina explained that he was sick.

Регина Тодоренко пожаловалась на плохое самочувствие

“I hate being sick! Think this is irresponsible! I used to find it romantic to sit at home, sulk a bit with handkerchiefs and favorite crying film. But now all this above is nothing more than a negligent attitude to their health and operation of the body. What do you think, the disease is a matter of chance or selfishness?” — shared with followers leading.

In the comments fans began vying to wish the young mother a speedy recovery, berating her for her irresponsible attitude: “get Well soon. Little sleep, mother Regina!”, “Regirock, get well soon”, “get Well. Should rest, the body tired”, Forgot about myself, overworked… And here.”

