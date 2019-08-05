Regina todorenko complained of feeling unwell
Regina todorenko has published a new photo in his Instagram.
It depicted a celebrity without any makeup and with a sour face. Signature Regina explained that he was sick.
“I hate being sick! Think this is irresponsible! I used to find it romantic to sit at home, sulk a bit with handkerchiefs and favorite crying film. But now all this above is nothing more than a negligent attitude to their health and operation of the body. What do you think, the disease is a matter of chance or selfishness?” — shared with followers leading.
In the comments fans began vying to wish the young mother a speedy recovery, berating her for her irresponsible attitude: “get Well soon. Little sleep, mother Regina!”, “Regirock, get well soon”, “get Well. Should rest, the body tired”, Forgot about myself, overworked… And here.”