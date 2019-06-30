Regina todorenko complained the fans in the maternal difficulties of everyday life
Todorenko recorded his complaint on the video
Regina todorenko quite smooches! Famous TV presenter decided to complain to the fans of the difficulties of the parent routine. Todorenko recorded a large enough video appeal to the many millions of fans.
In the snapshot we see Regina without makeup and hairstyles. She looks really tired.
“I’m tired” — with these words begins the speech Todorenko. The corresponding video has also emerged on twitter-blog MyGlamWish.
Something Regina completely fell apart(( TV Presenter complained about HOW much she tired. #Of regeneradora #Vlachopoulou pic.twitter.com/bW98QEJFOZ
— MyGlamWish (@glam_wish) June 27, 2019
“I have no words. I’m so tired! Not what I’m looking for words of encouragement… but no, I’m looking for words of support! Guys, it’s game over. I’m sick, I need to see a doctor. Can not, can not a woman to live in such a graph. With a small child,” complains Todorenko.
“I just schA’s eyes out. I haven’t slept in six months. And almost every day was shot. If you count how many shooting days were during these six months… 90, comrades! 90 working days! My decree lasted 15 days. Some of you will say, you know you’re sick, you chose this. And I now think I am sick. I really need to see a doctor, to a psychologist can be. Kapets!”, — continued Regina.
“I probably look crazy now, you do not worry. All well! I am very glad that there is so much work. I just have nothing to think. And I have a wedding soon. I’m really not ready. I wasn’t kidding in my post that I have no panties. I really don’t have panties to the dress, I just don’t have time to buy… Retard at all possible,” laughs Todorenko.
“I really hope that everything goes smoothly and beautifully. And I can relax. Just I feel a little cornered… Regina Traveler of cytotec tired,” summed up Todorenko.