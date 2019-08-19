Regina todorenko enjoys the vacation in his native Odessa
The presenter admitted that some places of his native city has discovered for the first time
Regina todorenko with his son Michael in early August went to stay with his mother in his native Odessa. The presenter generously share with your followers photos and videos about how she eats mom’s soup and sunning on the beaches of Odessa, walking in the Park with his son and meets up with former classmates and friends. It seems that in Odessa the young mother is not sitting idle and that the next portion of the activity appeared in her Instagram.
“Today was the most incredible day) so Many discoveries :
— I was first in practice, a “sound bath” in one of the best Ayurvedic centres, learned to cope with the healing bowl;
— practiced Surya Namaskar;
finally visited #Teenyteen where we tried delicious MangoBowl (taste and presentation is very similar to the bowl from Bali);
— was it taken 49 times with my lovely fans;
— had dinner with family on the shores of the Black sea,” he described his day with Regina.
Fans admitted that they did not expect such a hurried from the idol, but thanked that she easily communicates and is photographed with passers-by, and those lucky enough to make a frame with Regina noted that in real life she is even more beautiful than on the screen.
- Well, as without the ice cream
- Cool. Sunny mommy
- When I became a mother, I only had time in the shop to run for 20 minutes
- Regina you are the best, good luck to you all
- Cool bow!)
- And what kind of crossovers do you have?)
- Beauty
- Regirock honey! please send more photos about the city
- How touching that You believe the number of photos with fans. Wonderful!
- today I met you in the Park Shevchenko) In life, you’re even more beautiful