Regina todorenko excited Vlad Topalov spicy photos
Famous TV host Regina todorenko, which recently pleased fans with bright images from Odessa, again published in a seductive Instagram photo.
Spicy photo Todorenko decided to attract the attention of fans to the release of her new show.
Photo Todorenko is depicted in a black bodice accentuates the beautiful Breasts, flowing hair and mysterious eyes.
7 hours under the post leading appeared about 200 thousand Likes. And the husband Todorenko Vlad Topalov left about 60 “fire” reviews.
Users of the social network, as before, showered the girl with compliments.
We will remind, recently Todorenko was a guest on the eleventh live show “Dances with stars z”. She met and supported the participants on the balcony.
As reported by “FACTS”, the Ukrainian TV presenter and singer Regina todorenko agreed to return again to the travel-show “Orel I Reshka”.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter