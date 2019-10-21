Regina todorenko fans excited pregnant belly (photo)
Ukrainian TV presenter Regina todorenko, who recently complained that I’ve put on three kilos, has excited fans of a photo with an impressive tummy.
So, Todorenko congratulated in Instagram happy birthday to my brother, adding a picture with him.
“Brother, life was so much swamp, clay adventure, Colorado beetles, dug gardens, broken cars, uneaten soups, broken teeth, and remember that bad”, she wrote.
Photo brother and sister pose in front of the sea. “Regina, are you pregnant?”, “Regina is in the position?”, “You’re pregnant again???”, “Pregnant again?” — alarmed fans.
Many believe that the presenter just published an old photo. But some are sure Regina decided to have a little brother or sister to the eldest son to “shoot and have a career”.
By the way, career Todorenko has been and now highly successful, and recently received a prestigious award in Moscow.
