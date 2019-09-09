Regina todorenko fell in love with another man
Ukrainian TV presenter Regina todorenko, which educates Russian singer Vlad Topalov son, amazed the fans with declarations of love to another man. The corresponding video star has published on his page on Instagram, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Clutch.
Regina todorenko met with the actor, known to all in the film Three meters above the sky, Mario Casas. During the meeting, the young mother heard of the famous Spanish love words and noted that it is mutual.
“I remember when I watched “3 meters above the sky”, mindlessly fell in love with this hot sexy Spanish macho, but did not expect that this love is mutual! And that one day, sitting in the carriage, he loves me!”, — posted by Regina todorenko.
Fans of the presenter write that the video is very nice and note that also in love with Mario Casas. “Now Regina is the envy of all female fans Mario”, “at Home someone is waiting for atati)”, ” Oh, God…how I love it! He is a great actor . And as the man is just incredible”, “I think fell in love with it almost all of the girls who watched this film, Oh , everybody would like to be in that carriage,” — said in a commentary.