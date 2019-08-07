Regina todorenko first showed my son’s face (photos)
Famous TV host Regina todorenko, which seven months ago became a mother for the first time showed the face of his son. She starred with Michael for advertisement of baby diapers.
The Network got the first two shots of the star with the baby. One of them is Regina holding naked son in only a diaper, in her arms.
On another baby Regina and Vlad Topalov was sleeping sweetly, and my mom gently stroking it.
On his page on Instagram Regina made an unexpected confession. She said that crying at the crib of the son, considering himself not good enough mother. She’s blaming herself for the fact that the baby is growing in atypical conditions and moved around a lot due to the schedules of parents.
“My son is my biggest pride. Every day I watch you: you smiled for the first time how funny push-up, how furrowed his brow and became like the Pope, muttering “BU-BU-BU” as hesitantly, but bravely crawled the first time I hug young strong handles mom and said “me-me”! Yes, we’re atypical conditions, we are almost never home, you’re living in the children’s dressing room, while mom takes another important project. We rush from country to country at major events and shooting with two suitcases favorite toys to you as many things reminded of your warm cozy children’s room. When you sleep, I quietly cry in your crib because I think my kid should grow up in completely different circumstances, and you deserve the best childhood, and your grandmother comfort me and say, “Stop crying, he picked you in the heaven and knew that his parents are artists,” wrote the presenter.
Todorenko hopes to have a son and a worthy man. However, the presenter does not understand how his childhood in show business to affect his destiny.
“I know exactly what you’re going to grow behind the scenes in his concerts and in the dressing room for mom’s show. I don’t know how it will affect your destiny. It doesn’t matter whether you’re an artist, a neurosurgeon or a painter, the main thing — to bring you big man, and with the rest of you can handle it! Today was the first time you’ve seen “behind” the frame and “in” the frame; to share with you one the set is a great happiness, and most touching feeling for mother (which I experienced today) — the pride, the huge pride, not for himself, but for his son, who is standing ovation for all the crew!” — he shared his first experience with the son of Regina.
Recall that TV host Regina todorenko and musician Vlad Topalov got married in October last year. In December they had a son Misha. And this summer, the pair played a gay wedding in Italy. After the star family went on our honeymoon to Greece. Pleasure television presenter showed her slim figure in a swimsuit.
