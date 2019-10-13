Regina todorenko flashed slender legs
Regina todorenko also visited Italy, namely in romantic Verona, city of Romeo and Juliet. She arrived for the screening of the famous Italian brand Calzedonia and even “walked” the runway in gorgeous on-trend dress jacket.
The star received a lot of accolades and words of admiration from fans, but most of all she was touched by the comment, which lead compared with her idol, actress Julia Roberts.
Celebrity published on the page in Instagram a few photos in the image for social events. Plaid dress jacket emphasized the slender legs of Regina. It has a radiant smile with photographs and looking directly into the lens. The emphasis in the makeup on the lips with lipstick deep wine shade, the hair elastic in a luxurious Hollywood curls.
“Under one of the posts I saw a very flattering review: “Regina — our Julia Roberts”. How is it nice to be like his idol”.
In the comments under the fans assured leadership that she looks even better than a Hollywood star.
- Regina, you are so much better
- You’re so sexy
- Beautiful
- After the birth of baby girls are even more beautiful! And You, Regina, confirmation!
- You are clever and beautiful
- Regina — you are a gorgeous woman
- Regina, you are much more attractive than Julia!
- Very beautiful
- Beautiful! Real