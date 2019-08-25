Regina todorenko frankly told, how was her wedding night
Despite the fact that the couple got married a year ago, all the rules of the triumph, they said only in 2019 At the end of the ceremony in Sorrento “young” spent together first night. Regina todorenko told, how was this significant event.
If before Regina todorenko held personal life with seven seals (up to the last hid the pregnancy for a long time did not show the face of his young son, and indeed preferred not to talk about the relationship with her lover), but now openly and generously shares with her fans all the details.
Not so long ago, she showed the face of his 8-month-old son (and soon — in an advertising campaign of a famous brand!), and then admitted that due to regular conflicts with her husband and his difficult character attends a family psychologist. It seems lately like Regina to be honest. Recently presenter and does open up: told, how was her wedding night with Topalov.
In an interview with “Ukraina” Todorenko said that after a brilliant (but exhausting) wedding ceremony, after many troubles during the preparation and intense emotion, for “passionate love joy” they have a husband just wasn’t strong enough. Instead, they quickly got to bed and fell asleep.
“Our wedding night was typical of people who have long lived together here,” said Regina confused.
It is no secret that the wedding preparations took the star couple a lot of time and effort: Topalov is in a hurry to have lost the groom, and Regina constantly required to pay attention to the little boy… Add to that the scorching sun of Sorrento and the explosive nature of Vlad and get an unforgettable mix of experiences!