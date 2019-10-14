Regina todorenko has dramatically gained a lot of weight (photos)
Ukrainian TV presenter Regina todorenko, which recently received a prestigious award in Moscow, complained that gained three kilograms.
So, in Regina, Instagram published a photo in the swimsuit and jacket, showing long legs, and also said that he decided to deal with them.
“After giving birth came in the form, but after traveling to Italy again gained +3kg”, — said Regina. A young mother told me that saw a new model plus-size Victoria’s Secret and thinking about appearance, namely, the body must be fit.
“All toned and elastic” — said Todorenko. “It seems to me, should be exactly like these girls stoked for bodypositive”she concluded.
By the way, your post Todorenko has caused a storm of emotions, her fans asked the presenter “do not compare yourself to plus-size” and criticize the appearance of such models.
Recall that the model Ali Tate Cutler, who started collaboration with Victoria’s Secret is the 50-th size.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter