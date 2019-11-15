Regina todorenko have flashed a boob, received the award in Moscow (photos, video)
Ukrainian TV presenter Regina todorenko, which recently became a “Woman of the year” in Russia, received another award.
This time Regina has won in the nomination “Hero of the web” award of the Russian magazine OK! Awards “More than stars”.
To award Regina came with her husband, musician Vlad Topalov.
She opted for a Flirty attire, emphasizing the breast. By the way, the chest Todorenko sparkled with sequins, and when the presenter gleefully danced with the award – jumped up with his mistress.
By the way, the images captured this evening, Regina in different decorations. But the gift or just not specified.
Note that Regina in social networks emotionally thanked fans for their support, but her husband appealed to the organizers of the prize. “Thank you very much, Vadim Vernik and okmagazine.ru for your support and trust. Great night! Beautiful! With humor and music. Thank you for high appreciation of my wife! It was great”, — he wrote.
