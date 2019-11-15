Regina todorenko have flashed a boob, received the award in Moscow (photos, video)

| November 15, 2019 | Avto | No Comments

Регина Тодоренко сверкнула грудью, получив награду в Москве (фото, видео)

Ukrainian TV presenter Regina todorenko, which recently became a “Woman of the year” in Russia, received another award.

This time Regina has won in the nomination “Hero of the web” award of the Russian magazine OK! Awards “More than stars”.

View this post in Instagram

Publication from regina todorenko (@reginatodorenko) 15 Nov 2019 12:18 PST

To award Regina came with her husband, musician Vlad Topalov.

Регина Тодоренко сверкнула грудью, получив награду в Москве (фото, видео)

She opted for a Flirty attire, emphasizing the breast. By the way, the chest Todorenko sparkled with sequins, and when the presenter gleefully danced with the award – jumped up with his mistress.

View this post in Instagram

To publish Irina from Odessa (@irina_todorenko) 14 Nov 2019, 2:19 PST

By the way, the images captured this evening, Regina in different decorations. But the gift or just not specified.

Регина Тодоренко сверкнула грудью, получив награду в Москве (фото, видео)

Note that Regina in social networks emotionally thanked fans for their support, but her husband appealed to the organizers of the prize. “Thank you very much, Vadim Vernik and okmagazine.ru for your support and trust. Great night! Beautiful! With humor and music. Thank you for high appreciation of my wife! It was great”, — he wrote.

Регина Тодоренко сверкнула грудью, получив награду в Москве (фото, видео)

We will remind that earlier Todorenko shared intimate details of life with Topalov.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr