Regina todorenko: I have never had a fight with his mother about care of young son
Mother and daughter quarrel frequently, when it comes to parenting. Some advocate experience and traditional methods to feed or put the baby, while others want to constantly try new things. Regina todorenko told why between her and her mother such conflicts do not arise.
September 2, Regina todorenko posted in emotional Instagram post on motherhood. Under the photo with the little Michael star listed the books that help her understand the subtleties of the educational process. In the list of Todorenko got the works of such popular psychology as Lyudmila Petranovskaya and Andrew Joyce brothers here.
The closest relatives of Regina maintain her enthusiasm and serious approach to the upbringing of the child. Help her husband — the singer Vlad Topalov — and mA — programmer Irina Todorenko. Regina said that they together with mother studying thematic literature.
Coordinated work in the team and saved them from the fighting, which traditionally occur between the older and younger generations.
“Mom listen to me, saying: “this is your child, only you know him best”; and I listen to her and enjoy her parenting techniques as they are effective, and the baby is calm,” said Todorenko.
Subscribers in the comments wondered how such a busy man, as Regina finds time for reading:
“Lord, where to find so much time to read as many useful books. I’m in shock, as you all have already read, given your specific work and the rhythm of life”, “Regirock, you’re an example to many”, “Regina, you are a wonderful person! And caring mommy!”
We will remind, Regina todorenko gave birth to first child 5 December 2018.