Regina todorenko in a wedding dress showed “all stages of the idiocy” of the bride

| July 7, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

July 3 Regina todorenko and Vlad Topalov played in Italy’s second wedding. Dressed in fancy dress leading has shown to fans, “all stages of the idiocy” of the bride. Comic post star published in Instagram.

Регина Тодоренко в свадебном платье показала «все стадии дебилизма» невесты

The wedding ceremony was in a beautiful location in the heart of the volcano Vesuvius. The bride, wearing a delicate white dress, looked great, and after the celebration enthusiastically described the Italian sunsets.

In a new video Todorenko said the challenges she had to undergo during the preparation for the ceremony. Standing with the wreath on his head, star was making faces, grimacing, crying and laughing, demanding to correct leaking makeup. It turned out, the young mother began to experience psychosis for a few hours before the wedding. This time she likened to a “split personality”.

“The latest news”

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.