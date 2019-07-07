Regina todorenko in a wedding dress showed “all stages of the idiocy” of the bride
July 3 Regina todorenko and Vlad Topalov played in Italy’s second wedding. Dressed in fancy dress leading has shown to fans, “all stages of the idiocy” of the bride. Comic post star published in Instagram.
The wedding ceremony was in a beautiful location in the heart of the volcano Vesuvius. The bride, wearing a delicate white dress, looked great, and after the celebration enthusiastically described the Italian sunsets.
In a new video Todorenko said the challenges she had to undergo during the preparation for the ceremony. Standing with the wreath on his head, star was making faces, grimacing, crying and laughing, demanding to correct leaking makeup. It turned out, the young mother began to experience psychosis for a few hours before the wedding. This time she likened to a “split personality”.