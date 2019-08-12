Regina todorenko in Odessa had a tea party favorite Ukrainian borscht
Popular TV presenter, singer and songwriter Regina todorenko in the Stories section of the Instagram account published a series of short movies taken during the trip to Odessa. In a small country leading, postpartum diet for breastfeeding mothers, enjoyed the Ukrainian borscht and sandwiches with caviar from an eggplant.
Regina todorenko almost immediately after the birth of her son, Mikhail, or Michael, as happy parents once again started to work. Grown-up kid’s leadership takes with him on trips, and Vlad Topalov at this time is constantly in touch with the family. Recently Todorenko came to Odessa, where she came from, social network sharing subscribers “runaway” diet, as are unable to deny yourself the pleasure to eat their favorite dishes of Ukrainian cuisine. The host eats the bread with the aubergine paste, and on the table there are plates with soup, fried mushrooms, chicken, capelin and other tasty treats.
Regina todorenko after birth, shared with the podeschi small secrets for pregnant women and their feelings at this interesting for most women period. Later she told me that feeding Michael breast, so sticking to the diet, but after a while began to expand a ration gradually introducing your favorite foods and dishes.