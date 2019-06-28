Regina todorenko in the bright swimsuit told about the upcoming wedding

| June 28, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

The media personality announced the raffle prizes.

Регина Тодоренко в ярком купальнике рассказала о предстоящей свадьбе

Regina todorenko invited subscribers to participate in the campaign from brand Venus. The conditions of the giveaway can be found on the page of teledive.

She Todorenko continues to prepare for his own wedding. The star wrote that wipes tears after the last fitting of the wedding dress. Superbad telediva or upset, she said.

The post Regina was accompanied by his photo in one piece bathing suit purple.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.