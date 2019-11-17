Regina todorenko is looking for a teller for removing the damage
November 17, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Presenter Regina todorenko admitted to Instagram, that after the deterioration of health is looking for an experienced teller for removing the damage. The star of the silver screen is suffering from stomach pain, diarrhoea and nausea. The celebrity wants the sorceress “vegetal” disease egg.
Regina todorenko began to experience unpleasant sensations in the gut. Leading felt weak and afraid of losing health. After complaints the star has turned for advice to subscribers, that suggested to her an experienced teller to solve. Users have suggested that the cause of sickness is not the evil eye, and alcohol abuse.