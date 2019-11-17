Regina Todorenko “jinxed”, she was asked to conduct a cleansing ritual with an egg
Ukrainian TV presenter Regina todorenko, recently received a prestigious award in Russia, complained of sudden health problems. His terrible state of health she told on the page in Instagram, the website “Days.ru”.
“Inside as if something is spinning, constantly nausea and diarrhea. Don’t know, it feels like someone jinxed”, — wrote the wife of Vlad Topalov.
Regina also added that now she needs a fortune teller who will be able to clean it from “the mud”.
Moreover, she was even willing to spent the rite of purification, vikatan chicken egg.
Fans feared for the health of a celebrity, offering their own versions. Fortunately, later, the star reassured fans, explaining that it’s all a joke and not to worry.
“Don’t worry! I kiss you all, thank you for your concern, but, thank God, well. May God grant us all health,” —said the presenter.
As previously reported “FACTS”, recently published Regina seductive photo, which has decided to attract the attention of fans to the release of her new show. Photo Todorenko was depicted in a black bodice accentuates the beautiful Breasts, flowing hair and mysterious eyes.
