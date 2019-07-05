Regina todorenko married Vlad Topalov: first wedding photo
Even before the birth of first child, Regina Todorenko and Vlad Topalov legalize their relationship and officially became husband and wife. Painting took place in October 2018, but the wedding couple has decided to postpone, because you can wear a bridesmaid dress with a pregnant belly, Regina didn’t want to. Leading immediately noticed that the loud celebration is sure to be and he kept his word. In early December last year, Regina gave birth to a son, and almost immediately she and her husband started preparing for the wedding. July 3 took place the ceremony!
The wedding couple decided to play in Italy, in Sorrento, where they went a few days ago. To share such an important day Vlad and Regina invited close friends and relatives. The network has yet to add any photos from the wedding ceremony of lovers, but exclusive Viva.ua presenter shared the picture with her luxury wedding.
Festive attire of the son of Regina Todorenko and Vlad Topalov Michael
The morning began with Regina’s wedding photo shoot