Regina todorenko mentally performed their hit Natalia Mogilev
Natalia Mogilev, who recently was moved by a network of delicate photo with the ex-partner on Dancing with the stars Vlad Yama, welcomed the new Ukrainian cover of your hit song “Misyats”. Song performed by Ukrainian TV presenter living in Moscow — Regina todorenko. And the video itself Mogilev has published on his page in Instagram.
Video Regina in a black shirt, no makeup and the collected hair soulful singing in the Studio at the microphone.
“Very sensually and emotionally… so Proud of you @reginatodorenko! Thank you. My dear, and you as a cover song #Will?” — I commented on the video by Natalia.
Video: Regina todorenko sings Misyats (instagram.com/nataliya_mogilevskaya)
Flattered Todorenko immediately responded to the praise in the comments.
“Thanks, but better You this song, no one played),” wrote a leading.
Netizens agreed with Natalia and left a lot of compliments singing Regina.
- Super
- A delight! Didn’t know that this kind of vocal from her. Very fit
- Duuude cool! Pam I remember Qiu pisnyu sche s ditinstva
- Garneau!!!
- It is possible to listen forever. Very nice. Regirock you are super
- Very nice
- Well, better than You, nobody has played to this day! But Regina’s pretty good.
- Shivers
- Bravo! Umnichka! Loved it! Very soulful!
- Very cool. This is creepy
- Just magically wrapped…so sincere
- How beautiful !!! Wonderful performance ! Love this song