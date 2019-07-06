Regina todorenko mom posed on the background of the Italian sunset
Todorenko mom went to enjoy an Italian sunset
Regina todorenko and Vlad Topalov after their lavish wedding in Italy, apparently, not in a hurry to fly back home. Celebrity couple of the presenter and musician, as well as their close relatives and stayed in Sorrento, where on 3 July was their wedding. The web is still a mass of photos and video from the celebration. Well, the newlyweds didn’t waste any time studying the beauty of Italy.
So, on his instagram page of Regina published an adorable photo with his mother Irina Todorenko. The presenter noted that on the second day after the wedding, July 4, she and family members went to the Amalfi coast to enjoy the sunset. Moreover, from this point also overlooks the active volcano Vesuvius!
That is mount Vesuvius in the background (of course, it can be seen from afar) and took a photo for memory Todorenko and her mother.
“#Mama #I #Vesuvius #sorrento #sadbut” — these hashtags accompanied scenes Todorenko. And by the way, the presenter noted that the photo did Helen Chirwa is one of the bridesmaids.
Fans of TV presenter came to the indescribable delight of her new photos. Many noted that Regina was like a mother. Well, mom looks young!
- “Mother’s copy”
- “How like!”
- “How do you like!”
- “Congratulations! Happiness to your family!”
- “Copy to mom. Congratulations, Regina!”
- “Beautiful. Photos are very cool, such an elegant shot!”
- “Very beautiful photo. Kindness, tenderness and a feeling of good mood. Peace to you and all the best.”
- “In this photo is very similar to mom, just like one person in two generations.”
- “How many souls in this picture!”
- “Girls! You are so beautiful!”
- “How do you like mom! You have her smile!”