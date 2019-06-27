Regina todorenko opened the juicy details of wedding preparation
The organization is in its final stage.
Popular TV presenter Regina todorenko, which is actively preparing for the wedding of Russian singer Vlad Topalov, he attended the final fitting of the wedding dress, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to lime.
About this 29-year-old celebrity said on his page on Instagram. Regina was accompanied by her friend, the leading travel show “heads and Tails” Alina Ostrowska and choreographer Helen Chirwa.
Todorenko admitted that she is very worried and at some point even started the hysteria.
“Worried? I am also a little. Today did the final fitting of the bride dresses and bridesmaids. Together began to cry, then laugh, after organized General hysteria” — shared emotions Regina.
Then the presenter remembered that the bride’s image is not enough cowards. But this fact did not upset her. “It’s not a problem, I can do without them,” admitted Todorenko.