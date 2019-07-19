Regina todorenko openly talked about family life
Ukrainian leading Regina todorenko and Russian singer Vlad Topalov officially legalized their relationship in October of last year. In December, their first child was born, the son of Michael, and in the summer of 2019, they decided on a Grand scale to celebrate the wedding, which he did on 3 July in a luxurious Villa near Sorrento, in Italy.
In an interview with OK happy wife openly spoke about how they spend their family life. According to them, it is very stormy and emotional, but the humor always helps to smooth out the rough edges.
“We are seething with such Italian passion that we have several times in the last six months wanted a divorce. But I personally have a formula which I would like to adhere in family relations. You man, show us the way, and I am a woman…” says Regina.
“…send you to hell and go my own,” continued Vlad.
“No, pack up our backpack on this journey! For me,” said the leader.
Topalov sure what to look for compromises and respect each other.
“Our family only six months, so we a bit early to talk about it. I believe that the Foundation is first and foremost respect and trust, ability to listen and hear, to find compromises and to make concessions to each other. If it would work in our case? In five years we’ll talk about it”, — said the artist.
“Sense of humor at all saves lives. They say that beauty will save the world. No, a sense of humor will save the world!” — added Todorenko.
The young mother also told about a joint life and thanked his lover for help.
“I am very grateful to Vladislav Mikhailovich that he came to terms with my imperfections and slightly eased my life: hired people who help me in the upbringing of the child and the management of domestic Affairs”, — she confessed.
Vlad finds that the test life teaches a couple to put up with the faults of the other.
“Life is a very interesting journey. It’s a good test of your real feelings. Annoying lot. And you learn to live with it. Somewhere Regina tolerate my faults I turn a blind eye to her habits. And instead spend the nerves to irritation, I’d help her, roughly speaking, to clear the table or wash the dishes. This system balances. Another time, Regina is going to help me or give the benefit of the doubt”, — said the singer.
The lovers shared, as affectionately called each other.
“We bare, from the English word bear is “Medved”. Why? Maybe you called me a bear because I sleep a lot? Or you slept long?” — said Vlad.
“Because we both love to sleep. Or rather, used to love it before his son. (Laughs.) By the way, his initials — MV (Mikhail Vladimirovich), he is a Mini Bear,” added Regina.
By the way, after the wedding, newlyweds have a rest in Italy and spent a week in Greece, and in August plan to give up on the Maldives.