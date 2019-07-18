Regina todorenko openly talked about family life
Ukrainian TV presenter Regina todorenko said about family life with a Russian singer Vlad Topalov. Their relationship, the pair formalized in October last year and recently celebrated this event with family and friends, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to apostrophe.ua.
So, in an interview with OK! newly-made wife admitted that the family they are very emotional, and the humor helps them to mitigate the negative passions.
“We are seething with such Italian passion that we have several times in the last six months wanted a divorce. But I personally have a formula which I would like to adhere in family relations. You man, show us the way, and I am a woman…” — he paused Regina. “Send you to hell and go my own,” continued Vlad. “No, pack up our backpack on this journey! For me,” said Todorenko.
The girl added that a sense of humor is largely saves. “Sense of humor at all saves lives. They say that beauty will save the world. No, a sense of humor will save the world”, — said the presenter.
Newly-married couples are also told about a joint life.
“I am very grateful to Vladislav Mikhailovich that he came to terms with my imperfections and slightly eased my life: hired people who help me in the upbringing of the child and in the family,” admitted Regina.
As Vlad said, that in life bothers him a lot, but he learns to live with it.
“Somewhere Regina tolerate my faults I turn a blind eye to her habits. And instead spend the nerves to irritation, I’d help her, roughly speaking, to clear the table or wash the dishes. This system balances. Another time, Regina is going to help me or give the benefit of the doubt,” said Topalov.