Regina todorenko posed against the backdrop of palm trees in a light satin dress
Presenter showed how resting in Greece
Regina todorenko and Vlad Topalov immediately after the lavish wedding in Italy, which lasted three days, went on holiday to Greece. The couple also took a 7-month-old son Michael. A couple enjoys the sun and swimming in the pool, but all was not as rosy as the bright frames. Regina complained the fans in Instagram at the active routine of a young mother, but then said that she likes to live rich in a rapid rhythm.
Leading posing in a lightweight fluid satin dress shade of mocha, the hat-Kanata and completely without makeup. She paints on the background of the pool and palm trees.
“Guys, in this photo my eyes together, what do you want?! So it looks like the mother of a 7-month boyfriend, who imagines himself the omnipotent, the type of son looked after, her husband pleased, to work and had a wedding. Do not rule out that there is another way, but I used to live in such a tempo. Experienced parents, please answer how do you relax? I still helps the beach, sea, delicious food!” — admitted Regina.
Fans of the stars began to share with her their secrets of relaxation, and also took the opportunity to praise an active and energetic young mother.
“Pretty woman”, “You hyperactive. I admire You!”, “You’re pretty! Be happy,” “Regina, I admire you! Want to follow your example”, “I Admire you, so fragile, but at the same time everywhere and so successful! Take example from you!”, “Ti Gerona, Regna”, — admired leading commentators.
Stories in the star revealed how her husband frolics in the pool with her son, until she relaxes and floats in the pleasure.
“Here it is, the perfect morning! Mother otmokaet, the father on duty” — with humor commented on it opened the eyes of fans picture of family idyll.