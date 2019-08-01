Regina todorenko puzzled about the sudden recognition of the disease (photos)
Famous TV host Regina todorenko — still the workaholic. She worked extensively during pregnancy and after the birth of her son in December last year after two weeks started filming. A small pause she made only during the wedding, which was celebrated in Italy and honeymoon. Now Regina takes several author’s projects (the show “Friday with Regina” and the utility of children “Regina +1”), participates in advertising campaigns, launches her own clothing line and promises to amaze a new program about travel.
But in terms of energetic Todorenko intervened sudden illness. Regina has published Instagram photos in a medical mask and admitted that the body has failed at the most inopportune moment.
“I have 8 straight days of shooting, shifts of 10-12 hours, I just can’t afford to fall out of the cage, because each of the works involved hundreds of people. And if I get sick, just fail someone on tens of thousands of dollars”, — said Regina.
She doesn’t understand how this could happen. Indeed, in recent years she almost did not hurt, on the contrary — the body has had a tough hardening.
“It is 10 years my immune system is very strong, the last fire, water and copper pipes. I specifically as often as you can send yourself in a stressful situation, so that every day becomes sustainable: it jumped into the icy water, then in hot springs, we ate all sorts of rubbish, to harden your body! But even as supervisorial on the immune system nursing mothers it is not covered! What to do? Cut throat, runny nose and fatigue”, said the presenter.
Subscribers on the Network in the comments to share with her their recipes a quick recovery and wish her good health.
“Get well!”, “Superior health”, “need to Rest”, “Sleep you need and the vitamins”, “Salt gargle, drink, rest. Can bath?”, “Be healthy!”, “A speedy recovery, take care!” — write the subscribers.
