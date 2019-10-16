Regina todorenko said about family life with Vlad Topalov
The presenter told us about his family.
Regina todorenko gave a Frank interview about his family life with Vlad Topalov. We will remind, last year the pair got married and became the parents of son Michael (Michael). And this year the lovers played a magnificent wedding in Italy. In an interview with Regina noted that without quarrels in their family is not complete, but the couple is trying to “get used” to each other.
“Of course, we sometimes quarrel, but we are trying to catch up with, although it is difficult in reality. After all, if you don’t agree with a partner or with employees, you can fire someone, just eliminate a certain puzzle and replace it. The family did not happen — it is possible to get a divorce, of course, but then why come together? Family is a puzzle of a lifetime. And here it is necessary to get used, to grind sharp corners to merge together,” — said Todorenko.