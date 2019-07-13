Regina todorenko said about the bold experiments with the appearance
Leading brought the mom to tears, changing the appearance
Regina todorenko never ceases to amaze his fans. Leading willing to share stories of privacy and makes an unexpected confession. Energetic young mother manages everything and everywhere: she starred in commercials, ran his own successful projects, travels and spends time husband Vlad Topalov and son Michael. Regina and recently even stated that he wants to try his hand in acting. Star still can’t believe that a simple girl from Odessa was able to plunge into the life you could only dream of. About Regina told on his page on Instagram, simultaneously making the recognition of their bold experiments with the appearance.
The star of “the eagle and Tails” boasts a luxurious tresses, but, according to the leader, she was repeatedly subjected your hair a real test.
“You have no idea how many times in life I wanted to do men’s haircut, how many times have thought to shave his head to disguise the pink, but something stopped me. Perhaps intuition: “don’t do that, hair will come in handy”, but more about that in a loud voice shouted my mother,” admitted Regina.
She said that once even brought mom to tears when he cut his hair and dyed it blond.
“Once she even cried due to the fact that I shaved the hair right below the shoulders and painted them white. If in 8th grade, I knew that my hair would bring me popularity and income, not painting them in blue,” she wrote.
Regina noted that still can not believe how she managed to achieve success, because her life changed a happy occasion.
“Life is an interesting thing: they live in the Odessa yard, go to the drama Studio, a music school, I travel every day on the bus to uni, studying either at customs, or logistician, and then Bang.. And the casting show “star Factory-2″ makes all the difference!” — she remembers.
The TV star was accompanied by his story multiple frames, where posing with a bouquet of peonies in hand. Her hair laid in a romantic “beach waves”.
Fans admired the appearance of the star and left her a lot of compliments.
“Regina, you’re beautiful!” “An Irresistibly Regia”, “Yes! Hair chic”, “my Husband gave?” – interested fans.
It should be noted that about an hour after publishing, the leading reason deleted his post.