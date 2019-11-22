Regina todorenko said, dreams about returning to the show “heads and Tails”
Regina todorenko does not hide — she became popular thanks to her role in leading a travel program “heads and Tails”. This show starred Regina from 2014 to 2017. And became one of the “leading-centenarians” popular project. Fans Todorenko still throw my pet issues, if she plans to return to the travel format. And even better — in favorite show. In an interview with “Glory” Regina answered questions regarding the “eagle and Tails”.
On the question of whether Regina will return in the “heads and Tails” if you will call her, she answered:
“The world is round. And we are already in the status of the negotiations. I recently called one of the founding TeenSpirit Studio, we talk with him and he says, “Well, Regin, how will you go? With the child with a babysitter? I said, “Actually, Yes. I’m still breastfeeding and not ready to leave him for such a long time. And this for 21 days in a month.” He said, “Well, then, you will ride on a peaceful Europe”. I said, “No, it’s not in my best interest. Regina fearless-traveler always travels in some asshole of the world. Where there is very dangerous, always interesting, where you can make a cool story”. He says: “Mmm, I like your thoughts,” says Todorenko.
Regina also commented on the “conflict situation” with another leading “eagle and Tails” Andrey Bednyakov. So, show Nasty Ulevoi Andrew noted that dislikes Todorenko, as well as her first co-host nick Sergu.
“With this question, I have been living, because I know that even together we tried to carry out some projects, shows, corporate parties, events, weddings, and he refuses. And I called my Director and said, “Hey, what’s the problem? The poor refuses to you weddings, corporate events, holidays, and in the face”. I said, “I don’t know what the problem is, really don’t understand.” And then I started to napisyvat Andrei: “How are you? What is it?”. But he says that I did wrong, but it would be nice for him to say it… He responds to messages, everything seems to be fine. But offscreen life shows a completely different. And it is strange to me. Honestly, I don’t know, can’t answer this question. Need to ask him. Maybe somewhere I blurted out something not that. Don’t know,” Regina says.