Regina todorenko said than hurt Natalia Mogilev
Now Regina todorenko — successful leading, but a few years ago, she actively worked on a music career and was a member of female pop group Nikita. The team consisted of participants of “star Factory-2” and the producer was Natalia Mogilevskaya.
In late 2013, Regina left the group and this act very offended Mogilev. About this Todorenko said in the program “Life vdoma people“.
“I thought that the case goes to court. At some point I just said I can’t. And health left. A month and a half I was in the sanatorium. And I had to provide proof that all of my pictures, here’s statement from doctors”-
says Regina todorenko.
Singer for a long time was afraid to even look at eyes of the artist, they haven’t spoken in almost six years:
“I was very afraid at first to overlap on some events. As soon as I saw her, I was shaking.”
After almost 6 years of the offense of Regina Todorenko and Natalia Mogilev was found on the show “Dances with stars z 2019” and made up.
“For me this is very important in life. I think I closed my Gestalt. This page can be flipped safely”-
says Regina.