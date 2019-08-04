Regina todorenko said that its messed up.
Regina todorenko delights fans with her boundless energy and creativity. She takes several author’s projects, including the show “Friday with Regina” and the utility of children “Regina +1”, participates in advertising campaigns, launches her own clothing line and already thinking to go back to work on the program about travel. A young mother sometimes complains of a total lack of time for sleep and rest, but then reported she likes to live in such a fast paced rhythm. But it seems that the body energetic girl failed and she fell ill.
The star of “the eagle and Tails” published on instagram-the photo page is in a medical mask and alarmed fans with the news. Regina reported that her accustomed to living in stress mode, the body usually works like clockwork, but this time she obviously felt unwell.
“I have 8 straight days of shooting, shifts of 10-12 hours, I just can’t afford to fall out of the cage, because each of the works involved hundreds of people. And if I get sick, just fail someone on tens of thousands of dollars … ” she explained the extent of his responsibility.
Regina also talked about the original methods of hardening, to which she had recourse in their lifetime.
“I can tell you that I was almost sick. Already 10 years my immune system is very strong, the last fire, water and copper pipes. I specifically as often as you can send yourself in a stressful situation, so that every day becomes sustainable: it jumped into the icy water, then in hot springs, we ate all sorts of rubbish, to harden your body! But even as supervisorial on the immune system nursing mothers it is not covered! What to do? Cut throat, runny nose and fatigue,” he asked for advice from fans of the TV presenter.
Members excitedly began to share recipes and names of medicines, and asked Regina to take care and not overwork.
“Health To You!”, “Get well!”, “Superior health”, “need to Rest”, “Sleep you need and the vitamins”, “Salt gargle, drink, rest. Can bath?”, “Be healthy!”, “A speedy recovery, take care!” wrote to concerned fans.