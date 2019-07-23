Regina todorenko shared a funny story
Regina todorenko and Vlad Topalov recently returned from Greece, where they spent their honeymoon. Young parents were travelling with son Michael, who used to fly with his energetic mother from the very first months of life. Regina so imbued with the new role that he even launched a special project for parents “Regina+1”. Inquisitive young mother tries to learn about parenting just about anything, and sometimes it even leads to comical situations. For example, the host told Instagram about how I tried to pry on the dietary traditions of kids in an Italian household than amused others.
The star of “the eagle and Tails” published a photo with her husband, where they appetite eating pizza, cooked.
“The husband was taken for a test drive. He thought I will test the car, and I decided to taste the pizza, which we cooked under the guidance of the chief,” admitted Regina.
She also told me how he was in the company with the Italian and did not miss the opportunity to throw him with questions about children.
“My hormonal newly-born brain decided to ask the question: “what’s in Italy give babies as their first solid foods, mozzarella in jars?” Before I could complete a sentence, as a burst into a loud laughter of our company. Someone even added that and pizza minced in jars give children’s glass of red wine. Well, really I was wildly interesting that the first cases give children in Italy, France, Greece, Zimbabwe, Australia, India, Malaysia, Egypt etc….?” she asked followers.
In the comments fans have begun to share characteristics of the food traditions of different countries and continents, and to write compliments for a couple of Regina and Vlad.
