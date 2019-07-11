Regina todorenko shared in the image of the bride
Ukrainian TV presenter Regina todorenko on his page on Instagram published a photo taken for a Wedding Magazine, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Gordon.
In the picture she is depicted in her short white dress and veil.
“Which one of you girls, dare to wear a mini dress?” – she wrote.
The wedding took place on 3 July in Sorrento.
25 Oct 2018 Topalov and Todorenko formalized the relationship.
5 Dec 2018 Regina todorenko gave birth to a son Michael. This is the first child for Todorenko and Topalov.