Regina todorenko shared in the image of the bride

Ukrainian TV presenter Regina todorenko on his page on Instagram published a photo taken for a Wedding Magazine, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Gordon.

In the picture she is depicted in her short white dress and veil.

Регина Тодоренко поделилась снимком в образе невесты

“Which one of you girls, dare to wear a mini dress?” – she wrote.

The wedding took place on 3 July in Sorrento.

25 Oct 2018 Topalov and Todorenko formalized the relationship.

5 Dec 2018 Regina todorenko gave birth to a son Michael. This is the first child for Todorenko and Topalov.

