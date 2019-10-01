Regina todorenko shared memories of your wedding day
Popular leading Regina todorenko now reminiscing.
On the page Insatgram celebrity published a series not previously seen the wedding pictures, which said that he would like to relive this day.
In the pictures you can see some scenes from the celebration of the wedding in Italy.
“It was beautiful. Tonight I climbed into a wedding album and realized that I want to live this day again so my mom teasing me the veil, and the Pope was led to the groom, guests danced to “Ah, Odessa”, and then sitting on the balcony of our Villa, arm in arm with Vlad Topalov, look at the top of the Vesuvius and make a wish,” said Todorenko and appealed to the fans with a question about the day that I would like to live again.
In the comments to the photo fans rushed once again to note that Regina looked amazing at the wedding.
“Incredibly beautiful”, “What is Regina chic”, “How gracefully and beautifully. Just the heights of beauty,” wrote in the comments of the loyal fans of the star.