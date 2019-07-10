Regina todorenko shared “Napoleonic” plans
Regina todorenko continues to enjoy a holiday on the island of Crete in Greece. Recall that after the wedding, in the Italian town of Sorrento Regina and Vlad Topalov flew to honeymoon in Greece. By the way, with their star parents also rests their son 7-month-old Michael. From time to time Regina publishes stories video with it. But the face of the baby, as usual, is not visible – Todorenko and Topalov while slowly doing that.
The rest of Regina publishes a variety of photo and video, and shares with fans the motivation. Recently, Todorenko published his “clever ideas”vacation.
“Recently I heard that bill gates every 2 months is seclusion: flies all away somewhere, turns off the phone, body and soul, trying to fill spent a great business energy, and also discover new ideas and ways of their implementation! (But infa about what we are talking about bill gates unreliable , although I trust the source),” writes Regina.
And yet this holiday Regina helped. The presenter noted that a few days rest, she had to “refresh brain”. And “to discover there a couple of gaps”.
“And a few interesting business schemes for promotion of their brand,” says Regina.
Next, the presenter shared his plans for the near future, which amounted to during the holidays:
- To shoot a new season of the show (by the way, taking ideas about what you want to see my show)
- The shooting of the series.
- Continued surveys in #Regina+1
- The shooting of a movie.
- On YouTube will write later after you’ve dealt with all agreements and affiliate programs)
“Come to think of it all as quickly and efficiently implemented. Thanks to the rest for the fact that it exists!” summed up Todorenko.
Fans of the TV presenter was also quick to comment on her new post:
- “Really looking forward to Lesya Nikityuk on your show! And waiting for new tracks and vlahov!”
- “The shooting of the series and the movies? OMG! Zhduuuu look forward to, and of course I would like a new song. Miss Regina singer”
- “I want more about the journey, maybe something like how to travel with a child, which countries to visit, what places to visit. So let’s say a family trip)”
- “Regirock, you look great!”
- “Regina, you just rest, and then everything else”
- “By the way, the idea of the series is OK. Wait!”
- “I love your SHOW, I think in the new season you can add a more intimate voice-over scenes, they give the show a special atmosphere! Love you”