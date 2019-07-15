Regina todorenko shared the best moments of your fairy-tale wedding
Regina todorenko and Vlad Topalov, July 3 marked a big wedding in Italy. The couple chose to do a closed event and even asked guests not to take pictures of the event on camera, but the network that was a separate photo and video from the celebration. Yes, and the couple began to share staff with the holiday. Regina decided not to keep fans waiting and announced the release of a whole movie about their wedding, and while published in a separate Instagram videos in a few hours gathered thousands of likes and comments.
On one of the videos of Regina and Vlad exchanged wedding vows and promises. Earlier in the network already leaked same video, but it was deleted later. Now fans could again enjoy the touching confessions of the couple and along with them to relive this emotional moment.
“I watch and I cry. And you?” — asked leading to the fans.
She also showed unique footage from a wedding where the couple is dancing, singing and having fun together with guests. A kaleidoscope of bright paintings accompanied by Regina’s emotional text. She admitted she always wanted a wedding like in the movies, and her party was exactly that.
“All my life I wanted to act in a Hollywood movie! Sometimes I even imagined myself a heroine of Julia Roberts in “Pretty woman”, sometimes I wanted to be in “La La land”, to sing and dance along with the characters. But I never thought that my first Hollywood film will be our wedding with the VM movie! This video is so subtly conveys the atmosphere of celebration that prevailed in that day,” wrote the star.
Fans fully shared the opinion of Regina and came to a complete delight from the short film about the happiest day in the life of the star couple.
“This is so surreal”, “Goosebumps!”, “You’re the best, say no more!”, “How nice to see and hear it. Glad that life was love and romance”, “Very cool and touching! Direct heart lighter and warmer. I love when people are good and when they are happy!”, “Very nice and sincere, just to tears! Happiness to all of you is huge! And thanks for those positive emotions that give us!”, “Damn, I pay too. Disney fairy tale live! Love you! Carry that feeling through the years until old age!” wanted commentators.