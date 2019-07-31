Regina todorenko shared the heavy parent routine
Regina todorenko in recent years more and more shares with fans the details of their family life. And many millions of followers of the famous TV presenter she’s very grateful for that. Especially when Todorenko shows their everyday life, as they say, without embellishment, which is how it really is. And one of the recent videos that Regina turned out just so life.
Thus, the Ukrainian TV presenter decided to share with the fans of “burdens of motherhood”. In the section stories Regina recorded a short, but emotional video. It turned out that not everything is so sweet in the everyday life of a young mother. While Todorenko said that she understands all the moms that are also confronted every day with a mountain of different duties. In this video stated, “While the baby sleeps”.
“Girls, moms, I understand you perfectly! When you live without an assistant when husband is out. Today I have this situation. When I not filming, I’m home. I have to make myself something to eat. I need poubirat to wash the dishes – I have a mountain of dirty dishes, rags, and all organized. I run like a madman crawl around the apartment… That’s fucked up,” commented Todorenko.
“I don’t have time to even cook myself something to eat… really Eat baby puree carrot and broth. But a nursing mother needs correctly and to eat a balanced,” concluded the presenter, sighing desperately. The corresponding video was published in twitter-blog MyGlamWish.