Regina todorenko shared with fans archive movie

Despite the fact that the wedding of Regina Todorenko and Vlad Topalov took place on July 3, lead continues to be remembered as a solemn ceremony, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to ShowDream.

For example, in his Instagram account Regina todorenko has published a video taken during the wedding. It depicts guests, dancing to the song “Ah, Odessa, pearl of the sea”.

“Arrived in Odessa, began to reconsider the wedding video, I came across this fun obscurantism. I just want to thank JD Band for the coolest playlist! You unreal team,” wrote a leading.

Note that this song is very close to Regina, as she is originally from Odessa and always dreamed of a noisy wedding in Odessa.

