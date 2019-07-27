Regina todorenko showed fans one of the most intimate moments of your wedding
Regina todorenko and Vlad Topalov celebrated their Grand Italian wedding on 3 July, but the couple never ceases to share with fans in social networks memorable moments of the celebration and frankly tell about experienced emotions. According to the leader, in her family album now fifteen hundred pictures she intends to keep a long memory, and the dress, sewn on the individual order, will pass on from generation to generation.
The star of “the eagle and Tails” decided to show the fans in Instagram one of the most intimate moments of celebration – a kiss of the bride and groom to the cries of the guests “Bitter!” Vlad hugs Regina by the shoulders, and she his waist. The lovers froze in a passionate kiss, while with glasses in hand and chant the pair was filming on phones.
“And in what other countries it is customary to cry BITTERLY newlyweds?” — asked curious leading.
Photo touched by fans of the pair. They don’t stop to admire a family idyll of the lovers and their reverent attitude to each other, as well as details consider a wedding picture of their pet Vlad and Regina.
