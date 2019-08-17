Regina todorenko showed funny pics from the zoo
Regina todorenko is staying in his native Odessa and enjoy the time spent with family and old friends. She enjoys sharing the excitement of travel and captures on camera the most interesting moments. So, Regina son Misha and friends had time to visit the petting zoo and get acquainted with its inhabitants. She decided to share photos and videos in Instagram.
Presenter showed a photo in an unusual company – near Regina you can see the Alpaca, which looks inquisitively at the star. The girl stretched her hand as if addressing a question. On Regina light white polka-dot dress with puff sleeves.
“#predominates
— And you, I haven’t eaten… Albicocca!
— pass for travel
— have change?
What are your options?” she suggested creative activity fans.
Subscribers began vying to compete in originality and write funny captions to a frame. Not without its portion of criticism — the TV presenter recalled that in closed rooms and cramped cells of an animal have not sweet.
- What are you bleating, person
- Tell me, where am I? We rest here for a month
- Honey, let me show you the world
- What do you mean, you swallowed my keys!? The head of a turn on!
- When he came home after the corporate party
- Will you comb my hair, Regina
- Tails I, maintenka, card come
- Well, let’s pull the note above: aaaaaaaa
- The conversation