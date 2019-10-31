Regina todorenko showed funny pictures of her husband
Regina todorenko and Vlad Topalov – young active parents, who can rarely afford to be alone and not in a hurry. Presenter admitted that as a young working mom, she has a hard time – she sleeps little, goes missing on the set and very tired. Therefore, the star of “heads and Tails” I decided to take two days off a week and to put aside work for leisure with his son Michael and husband. Regina also continues to travel and takes every opportunity to get out of the house and see the world.
This time she had a good reason – the birthday of Vlad. The couple decided to go to Italy and see the cozy town Palermo in Sicily. However, during the tour singer …. fell asleep!
Leading posted funny pictures of her husband, who is so “fond” of what is happening in the tour bus, which was in the arms of Morpheus. Vlad also lay down on a bench in the Park, not paying attention to what is happening around.
“The husband on the tour”, is briefly signed fun photoshoot Regina-traveler.
Comments Regina and were full of jokes about fatigue Vlad during a busy walk in Palermo. Groupies girls admitted that their second half often react similarly on the cultural program.
