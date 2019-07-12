Regina Todorenko showed how Vlad Topalov learns to swim their 7-month-old son
Popular Ukrainian TV presenter and singer Regina Todorenko, who along with her husband enjoying honeymoon in Greece, showed how Vlad Topalov learns to swim their 7-month-old son. According to star, it’s supposed to look perfect in the morning when dad is on duty, and the mother otmokaet in the pool.
Regina todorenko and Vlad Topalov officially issued the relations in the fall of 2018. Because the singer was in “interesting situation”, the couple decided to abandon the lavish celebrations, fully concentrated on the birth of an heir.
However, after a few months Todorenko and Topalov still married. The event was held in Italy in one of the houses of Sorrento. Excited bride changed several wedding dresses, and the groom sang to his beloved song. After the celebration, the couple went on a romantic trip, and, with her 7-month-old son Michael.
Recently Regina todorenko has shown how is a family vacation, and looks like her perfect morning. In the video you can see how Vlad Topalov gently floats to the heir in the pool. For hedging caring parents put son in a lifeboat.
Regina todorenko, sitting at a side at this time was basking in sky-blue water. Otherwise, as a family idyll, what is happening is difficult to call.