Regina todorenko showed impressive cleavage
Regina todorenko continues to rest with the son in his native Odessa. The presenter managed to spend time with relatives, meet old friends, to go to the zoo and enjoy sea side walks. Also the home of the star of the “eagle and Tails” tried his hand as a makeup artist for…your own mother. However, as recognized herself Regina, ability to act quickly in extreme circumstances and for a split second to transform from a tired mommy in a spectacular temptress, she owns a virtuoso!
On the page in instagram the star has published a photo, on which are emblazoned with a seductive makeover and an impressive neckline.
“When M sleeps, I navozhu Marafet, and nurse with a tousled bun on my head turn into a “chick”. And recently was thinking about how, with the advent of children you have a million worries and things, but somehow you do it. Where are these forces, do not understand, but I know for sure that the female organism is very hardy and stress-resistant mechanism. Where do you get strength? What’s your secret?”, asked the energetic leader.
Leading fans rushed to share their secrets of energy and genuinely admired appearance most Regina.
- You really resemble her mother, just a copy!
- Oddly enough, the strength of the kids.
- All driven by love
- Wow, Regina batiqua, but you first bust!
