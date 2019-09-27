Regina todorenko showed the pleasure in bed with her husband (video)
Famous singer and TV presenter Regina todorenko, which hugged the 33-year-old Spanish actor Mario Casas and confessed her love for him showed the pleasure in bed with her husband, the Russian singer Vlad Topalov.
On his page on Instagram she posted an intimate video, showing what they do in bed. Love joy young parents are constantly interrupted by crying babies.
“Just like everyone else! Have you done it?”, signed funny video Todorenko.
We will remind, Regina todorenko gave birth to a son in December of last year. And in the summer they are with Vlad got married in Italy. The young mother quickly got into shape and went back to work. The family constantly lives in Moscow. But Regina quite often in his native Odessa, brings home and son.
The young family boil Italian passion. In an interview with Regina admitted that several times already wanted to divorce her husband. Sometimes a couple asks for help to a psychologist.
