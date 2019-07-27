Regina todorenko showed their “perfect room”
Regina todorenko continues to share offscreen moments of his creative life. By the way, this format really like many millions of fans of the presenter. Fans are asked Regina to share such moments often that Todorenko with pleasure and makes. For example, Regina loves to shoot for her fans backstage video with numerous photo shoots for various gloss or advertising projects. No exception and new shooting Regina.
So, on his instagram-page stories Regina has published a video showing off their temporary dressing room. Unfortunately, the presenter notes that it’s for shooting and for what specifically… But in a new video the other very important caveat.
It turned out that on the next shooting Todorenko also took a 7-month-old son Michael. In the video, sometimes even see the baby. It is noteworthy that the film crew came very seriously to the meeting a small, but important guest. In the “dressing room” was all equipped for the needs of a young mother. In the frame we see a cradle, a special table-a chair, a Mat with toys, where he plays the kid. “In General, all as is necessary”, — says Regina.
Moreover, the doors to the dressing room on a hanger was attached a piece of paper that says “Quiet! Sleeping child”. Suitable video appeared on twitter-blog MyGlamWish.
Judging by the comments of Regina, she was delighted with this approach. And called it his “ideal dressing”.
“You’ve probably heard the expression that the theatre begins with a hanger. So, I made a conclusion that for an artist it is very important to start the day with a good dressing room, then it worked. Here look at my perfect dressing room! It’s just class!”, comments Todorenko the beginning of the “tour”.