Regina todorenko showed wedding photoshoot for popular magazine
Leading told about her luxurious wedding dress
Regina todorenko and Vlad Topalov 3 Jul celebrated their luxurious Italian wedding in Sorrento. The celebration lasted for three days, and the guests had a strict dress code. In addition, as it turned out, Vlad and Regina forbade the audience to remove the occasion on camera. The celebration itself was held in a luxury Villa Astoria with views of the impressive landscapes. Regina and Vlad has decided to treat fans to exclusive footage, and now I publish photos from the festival and share their emotions on the pages in Instagram. Leading decided to lift the veil of secrecy and showed the wedding photo shoot for the magazine OK!, and tell us a little about your bride’s attire.
So, Regina and Vlad can’t still believe that they are already husband and wife. “Still in shock – are we husband and wife?” the headline on the cover.
The star of “the eagle and Tails” admitted that on her wedding outfit masters worked only three weeks, but it is very small term for such orders! But the result has surpassed all expectations of Regina, because she decided that the dress will be inherited to all the women in her family.
“My dress was designed unreal masters with the speed of light, since time was only 3 weeks, which is unusual for brides, because usually we all plan for a year! But this is not about me. I think it turned out fabulous! I felt like Juliet in her wedding dress. I think it emphasizes all the lightness and airiness of my character. Sorry for the unnecessary bragging, but I do know that this dress I will keep forever, and then another, and my daughter and granddaughter will have to wear,” said the leader.
Also she showed two pictures on which poses together with her husband Vlad Topalov. Regina in two different white dresses. In the first photo – romantic dress with a bodice with a corset and round neck neckline and long sleeves.
“We had such a wedding, of which I could not dream. I just want to say thankyou to your husband Vlad Topalov, their large family and the talented people who created for us a fantastic holiday!” — posted by Regina.
Fans began to actively discuss the images of the bride and groom and shares his impressions below the photo.
“Regirock you cool”, “Regina, you are a very nice couple and beautiful”, “great!”, “Reginka-beautiful!” “You are so beautiful and delicate!”, “Handsome! Congratulations! Love you!” wrote fans of the pair.