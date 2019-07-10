Regina todorenko showed your favorite sunset
Regina todorenko and Vlad Topalov at the moment, enjoy the honeymoon in Greece. Namely, on the island of Crete. Note that with their star parents are also resting and 7-month-old Michael. Todorenko from time to time shows video with it. However, as usual, the faces of the baby are seen.
And yet Todorenko do not mind to dip into nostalgia and remember the bright moments from the wedding. So, on his instagram page, the presenter published a striking photo in the company of Topalov. The picture was taken in Sorrento on the second day after the wedding. As you know, the next day Todorenko, Topalov and their families went to the Amalfi coast is a sunset to enjoy, but even to see the outlines of the current Vesuvius… It is against the background of fiery sunset and the picture was taken.
While Todorenko admitted that the sunset in Sorrento – now one of her favorites!
“#Pozdneosennee For the last time one of favorite sunsets. Sun shines like a giant diamond #sadbut” — enthusiastically signed frame Todorenko.
“However fans of the pair caught the sunset and themselves. The photo of Regina and Vlad look at each other, showing languages.
- “Looking at your pair, always involuntarily start to smile) very radiant)”
- “The main thing in life is to find someone as crazy as you, frantic together! Regina’s got it!))”
- “You are even similar in appearance of steel)))”
- “Well, where do without protruding tongues?! I watched the video at wedding dresses and thought: what a beautiful, fun, real, luchezarna… And ur just with a smile! And boom … in the middle of the video shows Regina language”
- “Beautiful, happy and in love! Be it so!”
- “It’s nice to see happy people”
- “The Best pair!”
- “How good You are, as I like You, understanding You for life, strong, friendly family!”
- “Topalov and Topalov to Regina and Regina — they are two different people))”