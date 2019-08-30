Regina todorenko simultaneously amused and inspired motivation
Regina todorenko — one of the stars of show business, which also actively promotes your instagram blog. Ukrainian TV presenter and singer with pleasure shows to fans all the details of his life — both creative and personal. For example, recently Todorenko admitted the difficulties of parenting a son! And also shares a very useful life motivation.
So, on his page in the network instagram Todorenko released a new video, which was both funny and motivating!
The video of Regina showed one of the off-screen moments of its “infinite” shots. Is a TV presenter with a camera crew in the dressing room. While her clothes dried with a Hairdryer. As noted later Todorenko, she burst, “Lizun.”
Todorenko but also stressed that it is important in this life to appreciate every day! As it exchange and no return!
“You know, sometimes in the dressing room, while dry things that get wet after the bursting of the kids… find it very useful things. Look! This day exchange and no return! Go for it! What a good motivating sign. We think, “Ah, will do tomorrow… go to my parents the day after; and, in a year they’ll call you.” Nifiga the similar! This day exchange and no return,” commented Todorenko. The corresponding video was published on twitter-page MyGlamWish.