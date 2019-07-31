Regina Todorenko spoke about the intricacies of organizing the perfect holiday
Regina Todorenko and Vlad Topalov still enthusiastically recall their Grand Italian wedding, which took place on 3 July in Sorrento.
The bride and groom celebrate in a luxury Villa Astoria and even made a film for the fans about how it was. For a leading specially made “Juliet dress,” which she now promised to bequeath, and the number of wedding photos in album reached 1500 copies! The organisation of the festival took Vlad’s sister, Alina, who also recently played his own wedding! The musician flew to Tallinn for the celebration, while Regina stayed at home with his son Misha. However, the star of “the eagle and Tails” also decided to publicly congratulate my sister in law and tell her invaluable assistance.
On the instagram page she described in detail done by Alina work, which greatly facilitated the fate of the newlyweds, because they decided to trust fully.
“Alina did it all and bring to perfection every detail! For example, to make the menu, she talked to every (!) of the guests to find out what he eats and what is not. Each received a detailed description of how to get to his hotel, and, in the end, none of our guests got lost! She found a Villa Astor, which I fell in love at first sight and developed the entire style of the wedding!” — posted by Regina.
Special attention deserved the dress code of the guests. Regina was very worried, because the audience had to stick to a certain style of dress.
“Many brides are afraid that guests come to the ceremony dressed in white, strongly emphasizing the fact that no one except the bride should be in white. We did the opposite and was pleasantly surprised when all the guests appeared at the wedding in outfits that meet the dress code. It looked incredibly beautiful!” — said the presenter.
Regina also noted that Alina to be in an interesting position and waits for the baby, so she admires the energy of the expectant mother who managed to organize a celebration on the highest level.
“I’m really happy that in our family there is a person able to transform chaos into an ordered life! I’m still in complete shock and awe of our wedding! By the way, planning our wedding Alina was doing being pregnant. Now I just realized that pregnant women are super-women!” summed up star.