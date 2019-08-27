Regina todorenko spoke again about the difficulties of motherhood
Regina todorenko, which, together with the singer Vlad Topalov raising nine-month-old son Michael admitted that not everything is so rosy even in the star family. The TV presenter has shared with fans their feelings about the difficulties of motherhood, then she told me how difficult it is to cope with household chores without the help of her husband, who, as a public person spends little time at home. This time we are talking about lack of sleep for the whole family. It turned out that Michael’s still sleeping in the same bed with the parents and gives them how to sleep.
“Now in between filming, sections, mugs, studios, we started laying the baby in a separate room, because in 9 months a little tired to sleep together. I support co-sleeping, but when it comes to lack of sleep the whole family, it’s time to do something about it,” admitted Regina.
“Saw the consultant on sleep and went to work. It turned out to be harder than I thought. Because all the techniques that I practice in the education of the child, is very soft and require patience and smooth manipulation, so as not to hurt the child, and do without the stress for the family. I follow a clear plan, but sometimes you just want to give the breast, so as not to suffer midnight with the laying of the baby” — revealed the complexity of motherhood celebrity.
In addition, the presenter shared his knowledge in psychology, which she uses when raising a son.
“With the advent of our first child I got a little immersed in psychology and realized that we humans so often wish to act to achieve the goal, but rather decide to do nothing and complain later of the lack of results,” she wrote.
“Now every day I try to cope with his laziness and I will tell you honestly, it is sooooo hard to apply an effective example of the little man!” — philosophically summed up the star of Instagram and television.
But subscribers will on the contrary wrote, that practice co-sleeping with their children and have no problems with it, so Regina advised not to rush to “settle out” of the son from the parent bed, since he’s so small:
- I think sharing a close relationship mother-baby! Stronger, or something…
- My husband just got a crib took one side of the rails and pointed it at us, got a triple bed)
- Because it is happiness to feel and hear the unevenness of your baby next
- First daughter was placed separately from himself and was willing to kill for an hour of sleep. Now with the second spit on all the rules that are put with them. I slept from the very first day and very glad. And separately, it is then all life will sleep.
- For the joint, I wrote a lot why I, it is convenient
- Both hands sleeping together. I realized after the birth of her second baby