Regina todorenko surprised by the results of losing weight after childbirth
Todorenko very quickly back in shape after childbirth
Regina todorenko does not relax to its fans. The presenter continues to fill many millions of followers with photos from the wedding and the honeymoon. We will remind that Vlad Topalov and Regina Todorenko played a magnificent wedding on 3 July in the Italian city of Sorrento. It should be noted that the pair was officially signed in October 2018. Just at that moment Regina was pregnant, and with large-scale celebration has decided not to hurry. Being confined to a small holiday in a circle of friends.
After a high-profile wedding in Sorrento Regina and Vlad flew to the island of Crete in Greece. By the way, on vacation they also took his 7-month-old baby Michael.
Apparently, the couple already arrived home. However, emotions from the rest and remained for a long time. Such emotions and decided to share Regina. This presenter Flirty emphasized that holiday “brought extra sides”.
“Ask again, let me repeat myself and write as I love Greece, Crete and delicious Moussaka (ed. — a traditional dish of eggplant in the Balkans and the middle East), which is prepared in the hotel… From vacation I brought not only joy, but also additional side, who diligently Otel, absorbing all that is given at the reception. According to my breakfasts in the stories you must have seen that hungry I was not allowed. Oh, it’s gluttony!!!! What do you most love to do in hotels: to sleep/eat off?” –says Regina.
While your post Todorenko was accompanied by a colorful photo, where the TV presenter poses in the open swimsuit coral shade. The swimsuit has an interesting, shiny texture.
Beach image of Regina completes white striped oversized shirt, casually draped over their shoulders. Sunglasses on the strap. The hair gathered in a sloppy bun on top. Todorenko smiles and looks away.
Fans Todorenko also hastened to leave your comments under her new photo:
